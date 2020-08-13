UAE gold smuggling case: Bail plea of Swapna Suresh rejected

The bail application of the Swapna Suresh and others were rejected by the Economic Offences Court, Ernakulam, on Thursday after considering the arguments of the Customs in the case.
Dismissing the bail application of Ms. Suresh, the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (Economic Offences) noted that she was an “extremely influential lady” and had continued to help the officials of the UAE Consulate even after resigning her job.
Ms. Suresh had also managed to obtain employment in a project proposed by the State government. Her extreme influence in the corridors of power was evident from the available records. Such a woman is not entitled for the benefits as a woman as envisaged in the Criminal Procedure Code, the court observed.
The court noted that the instant release of the petitioners would certainly hamper the successful progress of the investigation. The judge found great force in the submission of the Customs that the petitioners, if released on bail, were likely to tamper with the evidence, influence witnesses and help the absconding accused.
On the submission of 8th accused E. Said Alavi that he was suffering from cancer and needed medical aid, court directed the Jail Superintendent to closely monitor his health in order to provide medical aid when required. The jail official shall also ensure that the accused shall be kept in hygienic ambiance to avert the possibility of getting infections.
