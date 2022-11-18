Tyre comes off moving bus: Three suspended

November 18, 2022 08:57 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST -  THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation has placed three employees under suspension in connection with the freak accident of tyre breaking off a running bus. A preliminary investigation conducted by the corporation has held three mechanics of the Vizhinjam depot—identified as Rinkil Toby, P.R. Arun Lal, and V.G. Gopakumar—responsible for the accident. The investigation found that the cause of the accident was their serious negligence in vehicle maintenance. The accident occurred on November 15 when the bus was proceeding toward Nagercoil from Vizhinjam. Though the tyre detached from the axle of the moving bus, an accident could be averted due to the timely intervention of the bus driver.

