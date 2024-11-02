ADVERTISEMENT

Typos prompt Kerala Police to recall CM’s police medals

Published - November 02, 2024 08:34 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Medals presented to 264 police officers for meritorious service on the occasion of Kerala Piravi

The Hindu Bureau

The Home department was left red-faced after glaring mistakes were found on the inscriptions on the Chief Minister’s Police Medals presented by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on the occasion of the Kerala Police Foundation Day on Friday. Notably, the occasion coincided with the Kerala Piravi (State Formation Day) and Classical Language Day.

Shortly after the medals were presented to 264 police officers for their meritorious service at a ceremony in Thiruvananthapuram, it emerged that the engravings of the words ‘Mukhyamantri’ (Chief Minister), police, and medal had typos.

Directive to agency

Soon, State Police Chief Shaik Darvesh Saheb issued orders to recall the medals and expedited steps to rectify the error. The Thiruvananthapuram-based contracted agency has been entrusted with correcting the mistakes at the earliest.

