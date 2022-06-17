Type 1 diabetes: guidelines for schools in Kerala issued

Clean room where privacy is protected for insulin shots

The General Education department on Friday issued guidelines to ensure education, safety, and privacy of students who have Type 1 diabetes. As per the guidelines, students should be provided with a clean room in which their privacy is protected so that they can administer insulin injections.

All schools should maintain a table of their students who have Type 1 diabetes. Class teachers should constantly monitor such children and provide the required help. In case medical assistance is required, the student should be rushed to the nearest health centre.

All teachers should be made aware of Type 1 diabetes during their annual training programme with the support of the Health department.

The current practice for Type 1 diabetic students to take admission to whichever school they want will continue.