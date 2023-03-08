ADVERTISEMENT

Type 1 diabetes: extra time for HSE, VHSE students too in Kerala

March 08, 2023 08:48 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

Close on the heels of the government allowing students with Type 1 diabetes additional time during the SSLC examinations, it has issued orders extending the same benefit to higher secondary education (HSE) and vocational higher secondary education (VHSE) students with the health condition.

The order issued on Wednesday says higher secondary and VHSE students will receive an extra 20 minutes an hour during examinations on the basis of government doctors’ certificates.

This comes on a representation to the General Education department by the Type 1 Diabetes Foundation on February 25. It was on February 23 that the order allowing extra time for SSLC students was issued.

Parents of children with Type 1 diabetes say the additional time will ensure that their wards do not suffer on account of time lost if they experience high or low blood sugar during examinations.

