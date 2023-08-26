Type 1 diabetes: college students to get extra time during exams

August 26, 2023 08:15 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

College students with Type 1 diabetes will be allowed 20 minutes of extra time for each hour of examination, Minister for Higher Education and Social Justice R. Bindu has said.

All students with Type 1 diabetes studying in educational institutions, including universities and professional colleges, under the Higher Education department would get the extra time, a statement quoting Dr. Bindu here on Saturday said.

The extra time of 20 minutes an hour during examinations would be allowed on the basis of a doctor’s certificate, a government order said.

Heads of institutions would take the steps required for eligible students to get this benefit. Directions had been given to the Director of Collegiate Education, Director of Technical Education, and the IHRD director in this regard, the statement said.

The order comes on a petition from the Type 1 Diabetes Foundation (Kerala).

Foundation working president Shanavas had submitted a petition seeking that extra time be allowed to students with Type 1 diabetes during examinations.

The government had earlier allowed students with Type 1 diabetes additional time during the SSLC examinations, and subsequently extended the benefit to higher secondary and vocational higher secondary students with the health condition.

The University of Kerala and A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Technological University had already given permission for students with Type 1 diabetes to keep in their possession insulin pumps, insulin pens, and diabetes tablets and eatables such as chocolate, fruits, snacks, candy, and water while appearing for examinations.

