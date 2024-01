January 09, 2024 07:50 am | Updated 07:50 am IST - Kozhikode

The annual Tyagaraja Music Festival will be held this year at the Padmashree Kalyanamandapam at Tali from February 28 to March 3.

Those who wish to render a composition of Tyagaraja may send applications by January 31. Contact K.V.S. Babu at 9447141770 for details.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.