Two youths sentenced to double life imprisonment for rape and murder of Latvian tourist in Kovalam

December 06, 2022 07:18 pm | Updated December 07, 2022 07:40 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

A district court here on Tuesday sentenced two youths who were found guilty of raping and murdering a Latvian tourist near Kovalam four years ago to double life imprisonment until death and a fine of ₹1.71 lakh each.

K. Sanilkumar, Thiruvananthapuram Additional Sessions Judge – 1, pronounced the verdict against Umesh, 32, and Udayakumar, 28, of Vadakkekonam at Vellar. They were awarded life sentences under Sections 376 A (punishment for causing death or resulting in persistent vegetative state of victim) and Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

While passing the judgment, the court stated that the punishment under Section 376 A shall apply for the remainder of the accused duo’s natural lives.

They were also charged under other provisions, including Sections 328 (causing hurt by means of poison or any stupefying, intoxicating or unwholesome drug), 366 (abduction), 342 (wrongful confinement), 376 (1) (rape), 376 D (gang rape) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence) of the IPC, and Section 20(b)(ii)(A) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act that pertains to the use of cannabis.

The court ordered that an amount of ₹2 lakh from the collected fine should be given to the victim’s sister. She will also be entitled to compensation under the Victim Compensation Scheme.

The 33-year-old victim, who had a history of clinical depression came to Kerala from Ireland along with her younger sister for treatment in February 2018, had gone missing from an Ayurveda centre at Pothencode on March 14 that year. Her putrefied remains were discovered at a swampy locality near Thiruvallam 38 days later.

According to the prosecution led by special public prosecutor G. Mohanraj, the victim had left the Ayurveda centre without her sister’s knowledge to go to Grove Beach at Kovalam in an autorickshaw and later proceeded to Panathura on foot. The convicts persuaded her to smoke cannabis before taking her to a secluded area where they raped her. The first accused, Umesh, later murdered her by crushing her neck from behind using his elbow to prevent her escape.

While the death was initially dismissed as a case of suicide, the victim’s sister demanded a comprehensive investigation suspecting foul play. Following an appeal she made before Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, the Kerala Police constituted a special investigation team that was supervised by the then Inspector General (Thiruvananthapuram Range) Manoj Abraham, who is currently the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau director. District Crime Branch Assistant Commissioner J.K. Dinil, who was then the Assistant Commissioner (Fort), was the investigation officer.

Welcoming the verdict, Mr. Mohanraj said the court accepted the prosecution’s claim that the case was “a rarest of rare” and added that the judgment would serve as a deterrent. The victim’s sister called the outcome a “fair judgment” and expressed her gratitude to all who ensured justice for her sister.

“I feel relieved that it (the case) has ended and all things have been made right. I hope it (judgment) serves as a lesson to other people so that they will think twice before committing such evil crimes,” she said in a video message.

While the court resumed its proceedings on Tuesday to pass the judgment in the case, the convicted duo appealed to the court to order a polygraph test. Claiming innocence, they also alleged to have seen an unidentified yoga instructor fleeing the crime scene. However, the court refused to consider their claims.

The trial, which had commenced on June 1 this year, concluded on November 24. Thirty witnesses were heard during the trial. Among them, two people, including a chemical examiner, were declared hostile by the court. Eighteen circumstantial evidences were also considered.