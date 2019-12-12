Two youths killed in road accident

Two motorcycle-borne youths were killed after their vehicle collided head-on with a school bus at Kelakkavala near Pulpally in the district on Wednesday.
The Pulpally police identified the deceased as Akhil Baby, 24, son of Baby of Mangattukunnel at Marakkadavu near Pulpally, and K.P. Adarsh, 22, son of Premachandran of Karamullil at Koleri in the district.
Akhil was working with a private company in Muscat, while Adarsh was a degree student at Pazhassi Raja College, Pulpally.
