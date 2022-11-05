Two youths in Kollam booked for taking bath while riding bike

ADVERTISEMENT

The Sasthamcotta police have filed a case against two persons for violating traffic rules after a video of them taking a bath while riding a motorbike went viral.

Cinemaparambu residents Ajmal and Badusha were seen covered in lather on their motorbike at the busy Bharanikkavu junction when it was raining. Reportedly, they were returning after a sports match and decided to take a bath when it started raining.

Both were booked on charges of dangerous driving and slapped with a fine for the violation.