Kerala

Two youths in Kollam booked for taking bath while riding bike

The Sasthamcotta police have filed a case against two persons for violating traffic rules after a video of them taking a bath while riding a motorbike went viral.

Cinemaparambu residents Ajmal and Badusha were seen covered in lather on their motorbike at the busy Bharanikkavu junction when it was raining. Reportedly, they were returning after a sports match and decided to take a bath when it started raining.

Both were booked on charges of dangerous driving and slapped with a fine for the violation.


