Two youths held with MDMA

Arrested had a list of 250 students with them, say excise officials

Excise officials arrested two youths with 15.2 g of MDMA, a synthetic drug, from Kaipamangalam on Saturday. The arrested were Jinesh, 31, of Chentrappinni and Vishnu Thottungal, 25, of Kaipamangalam.

The excise special squad also recovered from them a list of students who they suspect are regular customers of drugs. The list had names and phone numbers of students. “There were names and phone numbers of more than 250 students, including girls, on the list. Most of them are in the 17-25 age group. We are contacting parents of these students and will send them for counselling and a de-addiction programme. They kept a separate list of students who were given drugs for free or on loan. In the initial phase they lure the students by giving them small samples for free or on loan,” according to the excise team led by Excise Special Squad Circle Inspector P. Junaid.

The two arrested youths used to sell drugs to the students and fish workers on the coastal belt. The search was conducted on a tip-off received by the central region excise squad. A vehicle used by the youths was also seized.