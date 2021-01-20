Two youths held for raping minor girl

The police arrested two youths for allegedly gang-raping a minor girl who apparently left the city following a tiff with her parents.

The Peroorkada police arrested Prashob Jacob, 34, of Valiyathura, and John Bosco alias Jondy, 33, of Valiyathope for the alleged crime. The duo allegedly accosted the victim while she was waiting to buy a railway ticket to Chennai at the Thiruvananthapuram Central railway station on January 9. The student had decided to head for Chennai after an argument with her family.

The accused allegedly took the victim to a lodge in East Fort and sexually harassed her.

Later, they tailed her all the way to Tamil Nadu and allegedly raped her yet again in a lodge near the Katpadi railway station in Vellore.

The Peroorkada police commenced an investigation on the basis of a man-missing complaint submitted by her parents.

While the victim did not possess a mobile phone, calls that she managed to make to her home using the mobile phones of strangers she met led the police to trace her whereabouts to Bengaluru.

Ordeal

After her rescue, the victim recounted her ordeal following which the police identified the perpetrators using the passengers list and phone calls details with the assistance of the Police Cyber Cell.