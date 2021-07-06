Kerala

Two youths drown in river

Two youths drowned while bathing in the Kollamkundu river near the Cheruvancheri Poovvathoor bridge in Kannur on Tuesday.

The deceased have been identified as Najeesh, 22, and P. Manseer, 26, both residents of Manantheri near Koothuparamba. The incident took place around 2.30 p.m. on Tuesday, when they went to take bath with friends.

Even as the locals rescued and rushed them to Patyam Community Health Centre and later to the Koothuparamba Taluk Hospital, they failed to respond to the treatment and died.


