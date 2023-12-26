Two youths drown in Idukki

December 26, 2023 08:39 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - IDUKKI

Two youths drowned while bathing in the Thommankuthu River in Thodupuzha in Idukki on Monday. The deceased have been identified as Vannappuram resident Blessen Sajan, 23, and Kodikulam resident Moses Issac, 19. The incident took place around 3 p.m. on Monday. According to Karimannoor Police, Blessen and Moses had reached Anachadikuthu on Christmas day with family members. Blesson’s sister Betsy was also trapped inside the river and local residents rescued her. The bodies were handed over to relatives after an autopsy.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.