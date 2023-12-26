ADVERTISEMENT

Two youths drown in Idukki

December 26, 2023 08:39 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - IDUKKI

The Hindu Bureau

Two youths drowned while bathing in the Thommankuthu River in Thodupuzha in Idukki on Monday. The deceased have been identified as Vannappuram resident Blessen Sajan, 23, and Kodikulam resident Moses Issac, 19. The incident took place around 3 p.m. on Monday. According to Karimannoor Police, Blessen and Moses had reached Anachadikuthu on Christmas day with family members. Blesson’s sister Betsy was also trapped inside the river and local residents rescued her. The bodies were handed over to relatives after an autopsy.

