December 14, 2022 08:42 pm | Updated 08:42 pm IST - Thrissur

Two youths were arrested by the Excise department here on Wednesday with synthetic drug MDMA worth ₹20 lakh. The arrested have been identified as Aneesh Maliyekkal, 32, of Nellikkunnu, and Benedict Panthallookkaran, 22, of Kalathode. Excise sources said 116 g of MDMA was found in their possession.

ADVERTISEMENT

A small weighing machine and a sum of ₹29,000 were sized from the duo. The police are searching for three more youths in connection with the case.