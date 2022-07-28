Kerala

Two youths arrested with MDMA in Kannur

Staff Reporter KANNUR July 28, 2022 19:14 IST
Updated: July 28, 2022 19:14 IST

The Excise department arrested two youths with 365 grams of MDMA, a psychoactive drug, at Kalyassery here on Thursday.

Excise Circle Inspector Unais Ahmed and his team arrested Muhammad Azharuddin and Muhammad D. Askar of Kalyasseri Central. Their car was also taken into custody.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The two were arrested following a tip-off received by Ganesh Babu, a squad member of the Excise Circle office, Northern Region.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Excise Inspector P.T. Yesudasan, Principal Officer Unnikrishnan, Civil Exice Officers V. Satish, P.V. Ganesh Babu, M.V. Shyam Raj, Rahul, and Vinod, and Excise Cyber ​​Division Civil Excise Officer Suheesh made the arrest.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Related Topics
narcotics & drug trafficking
Read more...