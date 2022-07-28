Two youths arrested with MDMA in Kannur

The Excise department arrested two youths with 365 grams of MDMA, a psychoactive drug, at Kalyassery here on Thursday.

Excise Circle Inspector Unais Ahmed and his team arrested Muhammad Azharuddin and Muhammad D. Askar of Kalyasseri Central. Their car was also taken into custody.

The two were arrested following a tip-off received by Ganesh Babu, a squad member of the Excise Circle office, Northern Region.

Excise Inspector P.T. Yesudasan, Principal Officer Unnikrishnan, Civil Exice Officers V. Satish, P.V. Ganesh Babu, M.V. Shyam Raj, Rahul, and Vinod, and Excise Cyber ​​Division Civil Excise Officer Suheesh made the arrest.