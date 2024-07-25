Two youths arrested with ganja in Wayanad

The police arrested two persons and seized 604 grams of ganja from them near Valliyurkavu Junction near Mananthavady in the district on Wednesday night.

ADVERTISEMENT

The arrested are G. Gokul, 21, and T.J. Arun, 19, of Edavaka in the district.

The police stopped their bike during a routine check after it was found that the pillion rider did not wear a helmet. During inspection, the police found the contraband kept under the tank cover of the vehicle.

During interrogation, they revealed that the ganja was meant for local sale.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.