Two youths arrested with ganja in Wayanad

Published - July 25, 2024 08:24 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The police arrested two persons and seized 604 grams of ganja from them near Valliyurkavu Junction near Mananthavady in the district on Wednesday night.

The arrested are G. Gokul, 21, and T.J. Arun, 19, of Edavaka in the district.

The police stopped their bike during a routine check after it was found that the pillion rider did not wear a helmet. During inspection, the police found the contraband kept under the tank cover of the vehicle.

During interrogation, they revealed that the ganja was meant for local sale.

