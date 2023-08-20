ADVERTISEMENT

Two youths arrested for suspected cheating during VSSC test

August 20, 2023 08:38 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Two youths were arrested on Sunday on suspicion of cheating during a test conducted by the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) for recruitment to the post of technicians.

The youths from Haryana, identified as Sunil and Sumit Kumar, had sat the test at exam centres at the Government HSS, Cotton Hill, and the St Mary’s School, Pattom. Officials of the Museum and Medical College police stations said hidden mobile phones were recovered from the youths. Sumit Kumar had taken photographs of the question paper on his phone, according to the police.

It is suspected that they had outside help with the answers. The police had alerted VSSC officials in the morning about possible foul play. Both youths were caught during the afternoon session. The VSSC had arranged multiple centres in the city for the test on Sunday.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US