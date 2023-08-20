HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Two youths arrested for suspected cheating during VSSC test

August 20, 2023 08:38 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Two youths were arrested on Sunday on suspicion of cheating during a test conducted by the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) for recruitment to the post of technicians.

The youths from Haryana, identified as Sunil and Sumit Kumar, had sat the test at exam centres at the Government HSS, Cotton Hill, and the St Mary’s School, Pattom. Officials of the Museum and Medical College police stations said hidden mobile phones were recovered from the youths. Sumit Kumar had taken photographs of the question paper on his phone, according to the police.

It is suspected that they had outside help with the answers. The police had alerted VSSC officials in the morning about possible foul play. Both youths were caught during the afternoon session. The VSSC had arranged multiple centres in the city for the test on Sunday.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.