Two youths arrested for abducting minor girl from Thiruvalla

February 25, 2024 07:28 pm | Updated 07:29 pm IST - Pathanamthitta

The Hindu Bureau

The Thiruvalla police on Sunday arrested two youths on charges of abducting a minor girl. The arrested were identified as Athul and Aji, both natives of Thrissur.

The girl, a native of Kavumbhagom near here, did not return from the school on Saturday and after all attempts to trace her failed, the minor’s family lodged a police complaint. During the investigation, the police chanced upon a CCTV footage of the girl travelling with two youths by bus. Accordingly, a search was launched to trace the trio.

Even as the search progressed, the girl abruptly appeared before the Thiruvalla police station around 4.30 p.m. on Sunday. In a follow-up search, the police arrested the two youths, who had picked up the girl and later abandoned her near the police station.

The accused will be produced before a magistrate, the police said.

