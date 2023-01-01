ADVERTISEMENT

Two youth killed in collision between police jeep and motorcycle in Alappuzha

January 01, 2023 06:15 pm | Updated 06:15 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau

Two youngsters died in a collision between a police jeep and a motorcycle at Thalavady near Alappuzha town on Sunday. The deceased were identified as Justin and Alex from Kottayam.

The accident happened around 3.30 a.m.

The jeep, identified as the official vehicle of the Deputy Superintendent of Police (District Crime Records Bureau), reportedly rammed the two-wheeler on which the youth were travelling. The victims were returning after attending a new year celebration.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The police said that driver was the lone occupant of the jeep at the time of the accident. After hitting the motorcycle, the police vehicle crashed into the compound wall of a nearby house. The Alappuzha North police have registered a case in connection with the accident.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US