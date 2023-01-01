Two youth killed in collision between police jeep and motorcycle in Alappuzha

January 01, 2023 06:15 pm | Updated 06:15 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

Two youngsters died in a collision between a police jeep and a motorcycle at Thalavady near Alappuzha town on Sunday. The deceased were identified as Justin and Alex from Kottayam.

The accident happened around 3.30 a.m.

The jeep, identified as the official vehicle of the Deputy Superintendent of Police (District Crime Records Bureau), reportedly rammed the two-wheeler on which the youth were travelling. The victims were returning after attending a new year celebration.

The police said that driver was the lone occupant of the jeep at the time of the accident. After hitting the motorcycle, the police vehicle crashed into the compound wall of a nearby house. The Alappuzha North police have registered a case in connection with the accident.