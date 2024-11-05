Two youngsters determined to smash their disabilities on the badminton court

Watching Atul Krishna play badminton, one may be forgiven for overlooking his prosthetic limb.

For his movements do not betray his restricted mobility owing to a congenital medical condition and is a reaffirmation of faith that nothing is impossible in life even when the fate seems to be conspiring to pull one down. The seventh standard student from the St. Aloysius H.S. School, Athirampuzha, was in action in the Under-14 category badminton competition for the differently abled at the Kerala School Sports & Games 2024 that got under way at the Regional Sports Centre, Kadavanthra, on Tuesday.

He has been practising badminton for the last three years. “When I get into the court, I forget everything; even my disability,” says Atul in words brimming with confidence. His words dripped with love for his father Ratheesh who is an autorickshaw driver. He always keep me going, he says. His mother Maya, a nurse in Kuwait, though, could not make it to the event. Football and dance are also among his list of favourites.

P.S. Jythoish Kumar, another differently-abled showcasing his badminton skills in the Inclusive Sports in the Above-14 category has also built his dreams around the badminton court. The 16-year-old from the Government HSS, Murikkumvayal, in Mundakayam, though, realises that it is not easy to fulfil that dream with a leg being short and a slight hunch on his back. However, what gives him strength is the unconditional support of his parents Rajani and Suresh in the face of financial constraints.

He used to go and watch his friends playing the sports from the sidelines when he captured the attention of his coach Jackson who realised his potential in badminton. An ensuing seven month-long gruelling practise has landed him a spot at the State meet. Equally adept at using both feather racket and plastic racket, Jythoish has competed here with plastic racket. With some financial backing, he hopes to buy a feather racket and touch new heights.

He is also good at singing that won him first prize in light music at the Kanjirappally sub district youth festival this year. Besides, his song at a wedding house had also gone viral.

However, he has his sights locked at one goal – to become a coach in the future.

