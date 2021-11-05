Two years on, demolition of Kapico villas along in Vembanad Lake in limbo

Kerala High Court on January 10, 2020 observed that the constructions had violated coastal and environmental regulations

Though nearly two years have passed since the Supreme Court ordered the demolition of the illegally constructed villas of Kapico Kerala Resorts Pvt. Ltd on Nediyathuruthu island in Vembanad Lake, the move to demolish the structures remains in limbo.

It was on January 10, 2020 that the Supreme Court dismissed appeals by Kapico against a Kerala High Court decision banning the construction of resorts and removal of structures on the backwater island. The court observed that the constructions had violated coastal and environmental regulations.

Though the responsibility of demolishing the structures lies with the Panavally grama panchayat, the local body, following the court verdict, sought the help of the State Government citing its lack of expertise and finance to carry out the task.

Earlier this year, a special committee was constituted to carry out an environmental impact assessment study and preparing a plan for the demolition of the structures but has yet to submit its report. The Public Works Department (Buildings wing), which was asked to prepare a Detailed Project Report to demolish constructions in the resort, too is dilly-dallying in filing the report.

Demolition plan

Officials, meanwhile, said Kapico had submitted their own demolition plan but no decision had been taken on it. "Once the environmental impact study report is submitted, we will go ahead to demolish the resort. The resort has also submitted a plan, which is under consideration. If they fail, steps will be taken at the Government-level to comply with the court order," said Alappuzha District Collector A. Alexander.

Officials said the razing of the structures would have to be done in a careful manner as there was a chance of debris, including hazardous waste, falling into the lake during the demolition and transportation.

Alleging inordinate delay in the implementation of the court order, the Kerala Matsya Thozhilali Aikya Vedi (TUCI) said they would move a contempt petition in the apex court.

Kapico constructed 54 villas and a main block among other facilities over a period of six years from 2007. In March 2013, the High Court ordered the demolition of Kapico along with the illegal structures constructed by Vaamika Island (Green Lagoon Resort) on Vettila Thuruthu, also in Vembanad Lake. The High Court then directed to remove unauthorised structures within three months.