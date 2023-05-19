Two years’ of LDF rule marked by corruption, nepotism, criminality: Opposition leader

May 19, 2023 06:11 pm | Updated 06:11 pm IST

Corruption, nepotism, criminality, and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] ‘pernicious influence’ in every sphere of life, governance, law enforcement, and public service delivery characterised two years of Left Democratic Front (LDF) rule in the State, Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan has said.

In a statement issued on the eve of the second anniversary of the Pinarayi Vijayan government, Mr Satheesan said the CPI(M)-police-gangster nexus undermined public peace and quality of life in the State.

The CPI(M) leadership gave political cover to gangs ferrying drugs and smuggling gold. Crimes against women, children and marginalised sections of society had increased.

Also, law enforcement in Kerala was a sham. A violent patient had stabbed to death a young house surgeon, Vandana Das, in full view of the police at Kottarakara government taluk hospital recently. The police fled the scene instead of protecting the doctor and other hospital staff.

Mr. Satheesan accused the government of exacerbating the cost of living crisis by levying a special cess on fuel and liquor, upending family budgets by hiking water and power tariffs, and forcing the public to pick up the tab for the massive revenue loss caused by the government’s failed tax administration and poor fiscal management.

The government also hiked building permit fees and property tax. The economy was sliding from inflation to recession and slump.

He said higher education, agriculture, industry, and other sectors were steeply declining. Investors shunned Kerala. Students left the State in droves to seek education at a colossal expense in neighbouring States or abroad.

University administration had come to a standstill. Students were worried whether degree certificates signed by temporary Vice-Chancellors would carry any weight in other varsities. The future looked bleak to them.

Pervasive corruption marked LDF rule. Infrastructure projects were illegally routed to paper companies headed by the next of kin of CPI(M) apparatchiks.

Life Mission project to provide free housing for people experiencing poverty and landlessness was another avenue of corruption for the government. Mr Vijayan’s former Principal Secretary M. Sivasankar was in judicial custody in a Life Mission-related corruption case.

Mr. Satheesan alleged that Mr. Vijayan, who is chairman of Life Mission, escaped prosecution in the case because of his tacit understanding with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to disadvantage Congress politically.

Mr. Satheesan said the accusations of nepotism and corruption in the award of Keltron’s AI-enabled traffic offence detection system and K-FON knocked at the door of the Chief Minister. He dared Mr. Vijayan to deny the Opposition’s charge that a close relative benefitted from the AI camera deal.

He said laxity in enforcement was another feature of the LDF government. The loss of 21 lives in a preventable boat tragedy at Tanur in the Malappuram district testified to the lacunae.

Mr Satheesan said crop loss compensation and distribution of welfare pensions had come to a standstill due to the government’s poor fiscal management.

The State’s public debt was mounting, with no corresponding infrastructure development to speak of. Mr Satheesan said the LDF government had nothing to celebrate or write home on its second anniversary.