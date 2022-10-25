Two years after launch, Green Tourism complex in Pala remains non-starter

It was established with a view to converting Pala as the gateway of a tourism circuit extending across the high ranges of Kottayam and Idukki

A view of the Green Tourism complex at Pala and the bridge to the complex. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Modelled along two iconic structures, it was established with a view to converting Pala as the gateway of a tourism circuit extending across the high ranges of Kottayam and Idukki.

But two years after its formal launch, confusion still reigns over opening of the Green Tourism complex in Pala.

The ₹5-crore project, inaugurated in October 2020 by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, is yet to begin operations owing to an unceasing dispute between the project consultant and the contractor.

Official sources say the dispute pertains to a delay in the release of the payments due to the project contractor, which ran into several delays. “If the initial delay had been due to the shortage of funds faced by the Green Tourism Circuit Society (GTCS), a government decision to delete the head of account itself caused troubles in the subsequent phases. By the time efforts were on to reinstate the head of account, the contractor approached court against the delay and the project thus dragged on and on,’’ says an official.

Located on the banks of the Meenachil, the complex comprises a structure with a glass roof, modelled along the lines of the Louvre Museum in Paris. The bridge that connects to the structure, meanwhile, is modelled along the London bridge.

The project received another set back in April last year when the government decided to terminate from services all employees of the GTCS over alleged misappropriation of funds. Constituted in 2013 and revamped in 2017 with the Tourism Minister as its chairman, the society is now under direct control of the Deputy Director of Tourism, Kottayam.

When contacted, G. Sreekumar, Deputy Director of the Tourism department, says efforts are being made to resolve the dispute and open the facility at the earliest. A recommendation to reconstitute the GTCS by recruiting a new batch of employees too has been made.

“Negotiations are already on at the Joint Director level and the contractor has agreed to complete the remaining works including power connection and provision for water at the earliest. Tenders will be floated for operating the centre once KITCO, the project consultant, is ready with the project,’’ the official says.

Meanwhile, sources add that the Pala municipality has already expressed its interest in operating the facility.