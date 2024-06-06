GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Two-year-old girl, grandmother set on fire by relative in Kerala’s Idukki

Published - June 06, 2024 01:29 pm IST - IDUKKI

The Hindu Bureau

A two-year-old girl and her grandmother were doused in petrol and set on fire by her relative at Painavu in Idukki in Kerala on June 5.

According to the Idukki police, the injured are Painavu 56 Colony resident Annakkutty, 57, and her granddaughter Liya. The incident occurred at 4.30 p.m.

According to the police, Santhosh, son-in-law of Annakkutty, set the girl on fire following a family dispute. Annakkutty suffered burns while trying to rescue the little girl. The woman suffered 30% burns and the girl 15% burns.

After primary treatment at Idukki Government Medical College Hospital, they were shifted to Kottayam Government Medical College Hospital.

