Two-year-old daughter of Bihari couple goes missing in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala Police step up search

February 19, 2024 11:59 am | Updated 11:59 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Couple also has three sons, one of whom has claimed to have seen an unidentified person abducting his sister on a yellow scooter

The Hindu Bureau

Parents of the child who is said to be missing at the Pettah police station in Thiruvananthapuram on February 19, 2024. The missing girl is the youngest of four children of the couple hailing from Bihar. | Photo Credit: S. Mahinsha

The Thiruvananthapuram City police have intensified a massive manhunt for the two-year-old daughter of a nomadic couple who was allegedly abducted while sleeping in a wayside tent near Pettah in the capital city in the early hours of Monday (February 19).

The missing girl, who is the youngest of four children of the couple hailing from Bihar, was reported to have gone missing around 1 a.m. The family has been residing in an isolated place close to a railway track near All Saints’ College.

District Police Chief (Thiruvananthapuram City) C.H. Nagaraju said the family, who is believed to have migrated to Hyderabad, has been visiting Thiruvananthapuram every year for about two months to sell honey.

Unidentified person in scooter

The couple also has three sons, one of whom has claimed to have seen an unidentified person abducting his sister on a yellow scooter. However, such claims are yet to be ascertained by the investigation team.

Eight teams have been currently probing various angles. Police units attached to the Thiruvananthapuram Rural police have also fanned out to various places, including transit points. The police are learnt to have gathered a number of CCTV footage from the area. The family and other nearby residents are being questioned.

Thiruvananthapuram MLA and former Minister Antony Raju, who took stock of the situation and consoled the family, said the probe has been expanded as far as Kollam, while the Tamil Nadu police has also been alerted to anticipate a possible attempt by the suspect gang to flee to Kanniyakumari.

Kerala General Education Minister V. Sivankutty said the government will leave no stones unturned to trace the whereabouts of the child.

