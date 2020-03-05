Two-year-old boy drowns

A two-year-old boy drowned in a waterbody near his house at Karikuzhy, near Neerattupuram, on Thursday. He was identified as Alfred, son of Roji Alex Mathew and Aneesha of Vaalayil, Karikuzhy, the Edathua police said.
The incident occurred around 4.45 p.m. Officials said that the gate of their house had been opened in view of the painting work. The child slipped through the gate and fell into the waterbody. Although the child was taken to a nearby hospital, his life could not be saved. The body was shifted to the morgue of a hospital in Thiruvalla.
