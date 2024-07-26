Two-year development project on the anvil for Kottarakara constituency 

The Kottarakara constituency is all set for a transformative shift as part of a two-year mega project that aims at the comprehensive development of the Assembly segment. A detailed plan is being prepared for intervention in all sectors by involving various departments, public-private institutions, agencies, local self-governments and educational institutions along with the public.

In the first phase, interventions will be made in areas including the conservation of the Kallada river, rejuvenation of canals and ponds, soil and water conservation, environmental restoration, agriculture and allied activities, transport, tourism development, education, ensuring sustainable livelihood, dairy development, processing and marketing of agricultural crops, comprehensive health care, employment and welfare of labourers.

Saving Kallada river

“We can move forward only by protecting rivers, streams and ponds. Kallada river conservation work needs to be undertaken on a war-time basis. Self-sufficiency should be achieved in the production of agricultural crops such as vegetables and fruits. Coordination of various departments will be ensured in sectors including agriculture, irrigation, animal husbandry, dairy development and fish farming. Mass campaigns and collective schemes can help ensure markets for agricultural produce,” said Finance Minister and Kottarakara MLA K.N. Balagopal at a meeting held in connection with project formulation.

Waste collection

While ponds for irrigation will be ensured in each panchayat as part of the project, facilities for groundwater recharging in all public institutions and solid waste collection and segregation in every household will also be arranged. Within a year, all LSGs will be converted into model civic bodies in waste management. In connection with the project, Kerala State Land Use Board has prepared a cadastral map for the seven panchayats and Kottarakara municipality. At present basic information of all the resources at the constituency are available at the website www.kottarakkaralac.com.

Fallow land-free

While the net zero project started in Kareepra panchayat to become a carbon-neutral local body will be extended to other LSGs in the constituency, at least one Pachathuruthu per ward will be ensured. Very soon an action plan will be launched to make Kottarakara a fallow land- free constituency and the development of tourism spots will be implemented in a timely manner. Local eateries serving ethnic cuisine will be extended to support food tourism along with the beautification of Kottarakara town. The project also proposes to plant 10,000 new coconut saplings and one lakh cashew saplings.

While extreme poverty will be eradicated in the constituency, steps will be taken to provide employment for 12,500 persons who have registered on Kerala Knowledge Economy Mission’s DWMS portal. A committee with District Collector as the convener will handle all the activities related to the project.