Two yard cranes unloaded at Vizhinjam port

October 22, 2023 05:50 pm | Updated 05:50 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Authorities of the Vizhinjam International Seaport, Thiruvananthapuram, have successfully unloaded two yard cranes (rail-mounted gantry cranes) from the Zhen Hua 15 project vessel docked at the port.

The first crane was unloaded on Saturday, while the second one was unloaded on Sunday. The work on unloading the ship-to-shore crane (rail-mounted quay crane) is expected to begin on Monday.

Initially, the unloading works were a bit difficult due to the swell waves triggered by the cyclone Tej over the Arabian Sea. Later, the staff offloaded the cranes by holding the ship firm using tugs. Three cranes were brought here from China on October 12. The State government had accorded a reception to the ship on October 15.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, the delay in getting permission for the Chinese technicians to come ashore has delayed the unloading of the works. The Chinese staff had been coordinating the works under the supervision of emigration officers deputed by the Foreigner Regional Registration Office (FRRO). It is expected that the ship can leave for China by October 25 to bring the next consignment after unloading the remaining crane.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.