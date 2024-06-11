ADVERTISEMENT

Two workers rescued after soil embankment falls on them

Updated - June 11, 2024 08:00 pm IST

Published - June 11, 2024 07:59 pm IST - IDUKKI

The Hindu Bureau

Two workers who were trapped under the soil following an accident at the site of construction of the Kochi-Dhanushkodi National Highway were rescued by the local residents and tourists. The incident happened around 1 p.m. at Irumpupalam near Adimaly in Idukki on Tuesday. According to officials, a huge portion of an embankment fell on two workers who were engaging in the construction of a drainage and protection wall of the National Highway. The two workers who were rescued are Jose, a resident of Marthandam, and Kaliswami, a resident of Thenkasi in Tamil Nadu. The tourists and local residents rushed to the spot of the accident, removed the soil immediately and recovered them from the soil. They sustained minor injuries and were admitted to the Adimaly Taluk Hospital.

