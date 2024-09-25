GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Two workers of waste dumping yard at Munnar injured in wild elephant attack

Forest official says Munnar panchayat dumps waste on the roadside at Kallar, attracting wild elephants

Published - September 25, 2024 08:07 pm IST - IDUKKI

The Hindu Bureau
Wild elephants camping on a waste dumping yard of the Munnar grama panchayat at Kallar on Wednesday.

Wild elephants camping on a waste dumping yard of the Munnar grama panchayat at Kallar on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Two workers of a waste dumping yard at Kallar under the Munnar grama panchayat were injured in an attack by a wild elephant on Wednesday morning.

Alakamma, 67, of Rajiv Nagar, Munnar, sustained serious injuries in the attack and has been shifted to a private hospital in Ernakulam. Sekhar of Gudarvila Nettikkudy division also sustained injuries and has been admitted to a hospital at Munnar.

They along with three other workers were on their way to the waste dumping yard around 8 a.m. when the wild elephant, locally called Ottakompan, attacked them.

According to eyewitnesses, Mr. Sekhar sustained injuries while trying to rescue the woman. The other workers, Ramachandran (55), Durai (57), and Paramasivam(65), escaped with minor injuries.

A senior Forest department official said that the Munnar panchayat dumped waste, including vegetable waste, on the roadside at Kallar, and it attracted wild elephants. “The panchayat used to dump the waste in the dumping yard, but now the local body is dumping it on the Munnar-Kallar roadside. Two wild elephants were camping in the area,” said the official.

Munnar panchayat vice-president V.S. Balachandran said that earlier officials from the Local Self-Government department (LSGD) had inspected the dumping yard and suggested solar fencing around it. “The panchayat doesn’t have funds to erect the fencing. The panchayat is ready to build it if the Forest department or government provides financial assistance,” said Mr. Balachandran.

Environmentalist M.N. Jayachandran said that waste dumping attracted animals, including wild elephants and wild gaur, to the yard. “In January, after wild elephants were found eating plastic waste from the yard, the Kerala High Court and State government intervened and directed the panchayat to arrange proper waste management system. However, the panchayat authorities failed to take any steps,” he said.

Protest

Meanwhile, Congress workers staged a road blockade on the Munnar-Marayur interstate highway on Wednesday demanding steps to prevent the increasing wild animal attacks. Democratic Youth Federation of India workers protested in front of the Munnar wildlife wardens’ office in the evening raising the issue.

Published - September 25, 2024 08:07 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.