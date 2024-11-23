Two workers aboard fishing vessel involved in an accident off Goa coast remain missing

Two workers aboard a fishing vessel from Munambam that sank after colliding with with an Indian Navy platform about 70 nautical miles off the Goa coast on Thursday (November 21, 2024) continue to remain missing.

The vessel with a 13-member crew reportedly collided with a submarine. Following the incident, the Indian Navy had launched a massive rescue operation and 11 crew members were rescued. Reportedly, they remain admitted in a Navy hospital.

Incidentally, none of the fishing workers aboard the vessel were from Kerala. They were mostly from West Bengal and Tamil Nadu. The missing workers were also from these two States.

The seven-year-old vessel owned by three partners had left the Munambam mini harbour for deep sea fishing on November 15. Usually, the expedition lasts 10 to 12 days depending on how far they go in search of a catch.

Two partners of the boat had since reached Goa on Saturday. “We had little clue about the incident till we received a call from the Coastal police in Goa. Fortunately, there was a Malayali cop and he explained things to us. What we understand is that the boat has sunk and is lost irretrievably. Since then, the Navy officials here had also approached us asking for details,” said Alby O, one of the three partners who owned the vessel.

“The vessel had no insurance. In fact, most fishing boats are without insurance since paying the premium is not feasible. Only those vessels entail bank loans may take insurance owing to the insistence of the bank,” said Sivan P.B., treasurer of the Munambam Matsya Pravarthaka Sangham. In this case, the vessel had no bank loan either.

The owners of the vessel are unlikely to get any compensation from any agency, including the government. Any compensation may entail protracted legal fight, which is not feasible either, said Mr. Alby.

Mr. Sivan said that fishing workers from Kerala hardly take up job in such vessels engaged in deep sea fishing these days as it involves many sleepless day and nights.

