Two women killed in accident 

March 29, 2023 08:56 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau

Two women, including a pedestrian, were killed in an accident at Pariyaram, on the Chalakudy-Athirappilly road, on Wednesday.

The accident happened when the driver of a car, while trying to rescue a woman who was crossing the road, rammed a tree.

Annu, 74, wife of Devassy, of Pariyaram, who was crossing the road, and Annie, 60, wife of Thomas Konnakuzhy, a passenger in the car, died in the accident. Thomas, who was driving the car, was seriously injured in the accident.

CONNECT WITH US