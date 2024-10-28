ADVERTISEMENT

Three women killed after goods auto overturns onto them in Kannur

Updated - October 28, 2024 07:46 pm IST - KANNUR

The Hindu Bureau

Three women were killed after a speeding goods autorickshaw carrying granite stones overturned onto them at Ezhimala near Payyanur on (October 28) Monday morning. The deceased were identified as V. Shoba, 53, Yeshoda, 68, and V.P. Sreelekha, 49, all residents of Kalledukadavil.

The three, employed under the National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme, were on their way to work at the time of the accident. While Shoba died on the spot, Yeshoda succumbed to her injuries while being rushed to the Kannur Government Medical College Hospital (MCH) from the Payyanur Cooperative Hospital where she was admitted earlier.

Sreelekha, who was undergoing treatment at the Kannur MCH initially, was later shifted to a private hospital in Mangaluru where she died. The auto driver, Babu, was taken into custody. An investigation is on.

