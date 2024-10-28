Two women killed after goods auto overturns onto them in Kannur

Two women were killed after a speeding goods autorickshaw carrying granite stones overturned onto them at Ezhimala near Payyanur on Monday (October 28) morning. The deceased were identified as V. Shoba, 53, and Yeshoda, 68, both residents of Kalledukadavil.

Shoba and Yeshoda, employed under the National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme, were on their way to work at the time of the accident. While Shoba died on the spot, Yeshoda succumbed to her injuries while being rushed to the Kannur Government Medical College Hospital (MCH) from the Payyanur Cooperative Hospital where she was admitted earlier.

A third victim, Lekha, is undergoing treatment at the Kannur MCH. The auto driver, Babu, was taken into custody. An investigation is on.