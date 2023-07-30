Two women in a spirited rivalry for a chance to circumnavigate solo

July 30, 2023 08:24 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST - Kozhikode

Two women naval officers, Lt. Cdr. K. Dilna from Kozhikode, Kerala, and Lt. Cdr. Roopa Alagirisamy from Puducherry, are hard at training to fulfil a dream. At the end of a nearly year-long session, one of them will be selected for a solo voyage around the globe.

“This rare opportunity, a privilege bestowed upon few, has ignited a purpose within me. I feel compelled to embrace the challenge, pushing myself towards boundless potential,” Lt. Cdr. Roopa said.

Gender no bar

For Lt. Cdr. Dilna, this is the long-awaited moment she instinctively seized without hesitation. “The sea makes no distinction between genders. Ocean sailing requires not only physical strength but also immense mental and emotional fortitude,” she said.

Former naval officer Abhilash Tomy had successfully completed a similar challenge this year. “The women officers already possess ample sailing experience. My mission is to identify their areas of improvement and train them accordingly,” Cdr. Tomy, their mentor and role model, told The Hindu.

The women naval officers are locked in a spirited and affable rivalry, each aspiring to be the first Indian woman to accomplish solo circumnavigation. In 2017, the Indian Navy achieved a milestone with the Navika Sagar Parikrama, sending a six-women crew around the globe. Now, as part of an even bolder plan, Lt. Cdr. Dilna, a Logistics Officer, and Lt. Cdr. Roopa, a naval armament inspector, have been shortlisted for a solo voyage.

Impressive prowess

Despite having only two years of experience, their sailing prowess is impressive, having covered over 21,800 nautical miles on short distances, a feat comparable to the distance of Navika Sagar Parikrama. Besides , they recently completed a trans-Atlantic crossing in the Cape2Rio race, sailing from Cape Town in South Africa to Rio de Janeiro in Brazil as part of a six-member crew of the Indian Navy.

Lt. Cdr. Roopa and Lt. Cdr. Dilna, currently stationed at the Ocean Sailing Node, INS Mandovi in Goa, believe in breaking stereotypes and encouraging more women to pursue adventurous sports. “We see it as an opportunity for women to excel, showcasing problem-solving skills and attention to detail, proving that they can perform at the highest level,“ Lt. Cdr. Roopa said.

Challenging, yet...

While acknowledging the obstacles of solo sailing, the duo finds it equally rewarding. ”The biggest challenge is keeping the boat safe on the ocean, where help could be days away,“ Lt. Cdr. Roopa added. Lt. Cdr. Dilna grapples with the constantly changing weather conditions and disrupted sleep patterns. “This can impact decision-making and overall well-being,“ she said.

Their motivation comes from pioneers like Capt. Dilip Donde, the first Indian to circumnavigate unassisted, and Lt. Cdr. Roopa draws inspiration from Kalpana Chawla, the first Indian woman astronaut, considering herself a ‘wannabe astronaut in the ocean’.