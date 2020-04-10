Two WISKs installed in Kollam district

Two COVID WISKs (Walk-in Sample Kiosk) sponsored by NS Co-operative Hospital were installed at Kollam District Hospital and Government Medical College, Paripally, here on Friday.

The kiosks covered from all sides with disposable rubber gloves attached to the front ensures safe sample collection. Used for mass sample collection, they were first introduced in the State at Kalamassery Medical College, Kochi.

District administration and Health Department have set up 179 corona care centres with 4,620 rooms in Kollam. “Currently 198 persons are staying in eight centres and 20 firstline treatment centres capable of accommodating 1,000 persons at a time will be ready in case of emergencies,” said Collector B. Abdul Nasar. The district also have 10 centres functioning exclusively for homeless and destitutes. A total of 371 persons were shifted to such centres as part of rehabilitation in connection with COVID-19 prevention activities.

Police and Health Department are also conducting strict inspections at district borders and 3,668 persons were screened at various places including Oachira, Kadambattukonam, Enatt and Aryankavu checkpost.

Special squads

Meanwhile, District Collector has deployed special squads at the borders to block the inflow of stale fish to the district after seizing huge quantities on Friday.