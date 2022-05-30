Two winners to share ₹10-cr. Vishu Bumper lottery prize

Ticket bought from Valiyathura when duo arrived at Thiruvananthapuram airport

Ticket bought from Valiyathura when duo arrived at Thiruvananthapuram airport

A week after the results of Vishu Bumper of the Kerala Lotteries department were announced, the jackpot winners turned up at the Lottery Directorate here on Monday to claim their prize.

Two relatives from Manavalakurichy in Kanyakumary district are set to share the first prize of 10 cr. Dr. Pradeep Kumar and Ramesh had bought the prize-winning ticket from a lottery vendor at Valiyathura when they arrived at the Thiruvananthapuram airport to receive a relative earlier this month.

The draw of the Vishu bumper lottery was held on May 22. But the winner could not be traced until the Dr. Pradeep Kumar and Mr. Ramesh reached the Lottery Directorate here and handed over the ticket to the officials on Monday.

The duo said they usually bought tickets together and would share the money between them. Their immediate priority would be to settle financial liabilities and then spend on charity, they told the media.