Two wild boars shot dead in Kozhikode

Two wild boars were shot dead at Kottooli in Kozhikode city on Sunday night after local residents complained of repeated attacks of the animals in the area. The team, led by shooter C.M. Balan from the Thamarassery forest range office, killed the boars around 9 p.m. A person had sustained severe injuries in a wild boar attack at Kottooli two weeks ago. Meanwhile, there has been a rising demand to strengthen the recent government order empowering the local bodies to order culling of wild boars if necessary. However, there is a lack of clarity in the order, including when to seek permission for shooting and regarding the burial expenses of the carcasses.