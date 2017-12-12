Two who went missing in forest rescued

Two youths who went missing inside the Marottichal forest were rescued after three days by a team of forest officials, police and local people.

It was a miraculous escape for Unnikrishnan, 26, of Thiruvathra, and Cyril, 24, of Akalad. Both of them ventured into the deep forest on Sunday morning to see Vallar Kuthu waterfalls, almost 4 km inside the forest. They lost their way and went deep inside the forest. Unnikrishnan contacted his friend on Monday afternoon and told him that he and Cyril were trapped inside the forest and his mobile was running out of charge. Cyril too contacted his sister. Later their phones got switched off.

Though four teams conducted search operations, there was no clue about the missing youth till Tuesday afternoon.

The Marottichal forest is a habitat of many wild animals, including elephants, leopards, and poisonous snakes. There were also concerns about the health of the youths as they didn’t carry food or water for more than a day.

The search team found them by 3.30 p.m. on Tuesday. Though the youth were tired, they are safe, according to the police.