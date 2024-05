The Excise department sleuths have arrested two Uttar Pradesh (U.P.) natives and seized 2,000 ‘ganja candies’, 10 kg of banned tobacco products, and ganja from Aroor in Alappuzha. The arrested have been identified as Rahul Saroj and his relative Santhosh Kumar of Bhadohi in U.P. Officials said that candies laced with ganja were meant to be sold to school students. The raid was conducted by the Cherthala Excise circle party on Sunday.

