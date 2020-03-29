Two under home quarantine die

Two persons who were serving home quarantine for suspected COVID-19 infection died in the State on Sunday. A 66-year-old man was brought dead to the district government hospital in Kannur on Sunday.

According to District Medical Officer Narayanan Nayak, the patient, who had returned from Sharjah on March 21, was screened on his arrival at the Kannur international airport. He had no symptoms and was kept under home quarantine.

He was suffering from diabetes, hypertension, and heart ailments. On Saturday, he was found unconscious in his room and was brought dead to the hospital. “It is difficult to ascertain whether the death has caused by COVID-19. There is a possibility that he died of heart attack,” said Mr. Nayak.

However, his throat swab has been sent to the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital for examination. A request has been made to speed up the result.

The body is kept at the Kannur Medical College Hospital for post-mortem examination.

Driver dead

In Kottayam, a 45-year-old truck driver who had been serving a two-week quarantine period at his residence died on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Kunjumon of Chethannurkari in Kumarakom. According to District Medical Officer (DMO) Jacob Varghese, the person was engaged in firewood chopping when he collapsed to death.

Swabs to be tested

“Preliminary investigations suggested that the person suffered Myocardial infarction though we are awaiting an autopsy report to confirm it. However, his swab samples will be sent for examination just as to avoid any remote suspicion of virus infection,” the DMO said.

Kunjumon, who worked as the driver of an interstate cargo truck, had been advised to go on home quarantine on his return from Bengaluru last week.

“The person never developed any symptoms of the virus infection when subjected to a medical examination or while under quarantine. He, however, was advised to serve the quarantine period only because he had visited another State,” the DMO added.

The body will be handed over to relatives on completion of the medical examinations.