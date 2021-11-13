Two trains cancelled, 10 partially

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

13 November 2021 20:03 IST

Landslips reported in the Neyyattinkara- Parassala and Eraniel-Kuzhithurai sections

Two trains were fully cancelled and 10 other trains partially following incessant rain and landslips in the Neyyattinkara- Parassala section and the Eraniel-Kuzhithurai section on Saturday morning. Waterlogging has been reported in the Nagercoil Junction-Kanyakumari section. Traffic restoration work is progressing.

According to a press release from the Thiruvananthapuram railway division, the daily passenger from Nagercoil Junction to Kottayam (16366) was cancelled for Saturday, while 16127 Chennai Egmore-Guruvayur Daily Express that left Chennai Egmore on Saturday will be partially cancelled between Nagercoil and Guruvayur. The train will be short terminated at Nagercoil Junction.

Among the partially cancelled trains, 16525 Kanyakumari–KSR Bengaluru Daily Island Express, which was scheduled to leave Kanyakumari on Saturday, commenced services from Thiruvananthapuram Central. Train 16526 KSR Bengaluru-Kanyakumari Daily Island Express which left Bengaluru on Friday was short-terminated at Thiruvananthapuram Central. Train 16723 Chennai Egmore-Kollam Junction Ananthapuri Express which left Chennai Egmore on Friday was short-terminated at Nagercoil Junction. Train 16724 Kollam Junction-Chennai Egmore Ananthapuri Express scheduled to leave Kollam Junction on Saturday commenced service from Nagercoil Junction as the train was partially cancelled between Kollam Junction and Nagercoil Junction.

Train 22627 Tiruchchirappalli Junction-Thiruvananthapuram Central Daily Intercity Express was short-terminated at Nagercoil Junction on Saturday. Train 22628 Thiruvananthapuram Central-Tiruchchirappalli Junction Daily Intercity Express scheduled to leave Thiruvananthapuram Central commenced service from Nagercoil Junction on Saturday. Train 16128 Guruvayur-Chennai Egmore Daily Express that left Guruvayur on Friday was short-terminated at Neyyattinkara.

Train 16650 Nagercoil Junction-Mangaluru Central Daily Parasuram Express scheduled to leave Nagercoil on Saturday commenced service from Thiruvananthapuram Central due to partial cancellation between Nagercoil Junction and Thiruvananthapuram Central. Train 12666 Kanyakumari-Howrah Weekly Express, scheduled to leave Kanyakumari on Saturday, was partially cancelled between Kanyakumari and Nagercoil Junction. The train commenced service from Nagercoil Junction.

Train 12633 Chennai Egmore-Kanyakumari Daily Express which left Chennai Egmore on Friday was short-terminated at Nagercoil Junction. Train No. 16729 Madurai Junction – Punalur Express which left Madurai Junction on Saturday will be partially cancelled between Tirunelveli Junction and Punalur. The train will be short terminated at Tirunelveli Junction.