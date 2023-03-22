HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Two T.N. natives arrested for travelling on illegal passports

March 22, 2023 11:00 pm | Updated 11:00 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Two men from Tamil Nadu who travelled abroad on passports obtained illegally were arrested by the Valiyathura police on Wednesday.

The arrests were made in separate incidents. The men, Christopher, 53, and Magizhan, 51, both hailing from Nullivilai village, Thuckalai, Kanyakumari, had travelled to Muscat using passports obtained by presenting identification documents belonging to their relatives, according to the Valiyathura police.

The impersonations were discovered when the men applied for renewing the passports. They were deported and handed over to the police here. A travel agent who reportedly helped Christopher has also been listed as an accused in the case.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.