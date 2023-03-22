Two T.N. natives arrested for travelling on illegal passports

March 22, 2023 11:00 pm | Updated 11:00 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Two men from Tamil Nadu who travelled abroad on passports obtained illegally were arrested by the Valiyathura police on Wednesday.

The arrests were made in separate incidents. The men, Christopher, 53, and Magizhan, 51, both hailing from Nullivilai village, Thuckalai, Kanyakumari, had travelled to Muscat using passports obtained by presenting identification documents belonging to their relatives, according to the Valiyathura police.

The impersonations were discovered when the men applied for renewing the passports. They were deported and handed over to the police here. A travel agent who reportedly helped Christopher has also been listed as an accused in the case.