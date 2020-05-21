Two test positive in State capital

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

21 May 2020 21:13 IST

Steady increase in number of active COVID-19 cases

The State capital continued to witness a steady increase in the number of active COVID-19 cases with two more persons testing positive for SARS-CoV-2 on Thursday.

One among them is a 50-year-old Kochuveli native who had arrived in a special flight from Kuwait late on Wednesday. He was admitted to the General Hospital after displaying symptoms of the infection. Following the diagnosis, he was shifted to the Thiruvananthapuram Government Medical College Hospital.

In the second case, a 40-year Parassala native fell ill while he was on his way to his native place from Maharashtra via the Walayar inter-State border on May 19. He was rushed to the Kottayam Government Medical College Hospital after his condition worsened. With his test returning positive, he will undergo treatment at the same hospital.

At present, eight persons from Thiruvananthapuram were being treated for COVID-19. While nine persons were being treated in the Thiruvananthapuram Government Medical College Hospital, two of them hail from Kollam, official sources said.

The number of symptomatic people being hospitalised continue to rise with the influx of people from other States and abroad. Besides the Kochuveli native, three others who arrived in the Kuwait flight were hospitalised after showing symptoms. One person who arrived in the Rajdhani Express from New Delhi on Thursday was shifted to the General Hospital with symptoms. No such cases were reported from among the 104 passengers who arrived in a special flight from Moscow late on Wednesday.

In all, 18 people were admitted to various hospitals in the district, while four others were discharged on Thursday. Sixtyone symptomatic persons were being monitored in hospitals. The district administration quarantined 209 people on Thursday, taking the total number of people under quarantine to 5,441. Of these, 4,787 have been quarantined in their houses. As many as 593 people are accommodated in Corona Care Centres that have been establish across the district.

Eighty-six people, including 31 women, entered the State through the Inchivila border. Eighty of them came from Tamil Nadu, while the rest arrived from Telangana. Two people have been sent to institutional quarantine.

The city police booked one person who violated home quarantine under the Cantonment police station limits. He had come from Marthandam in Tamil Nadu on May 15. As many as 396 people were charged with petty cases for failing to wear masks outdoors.