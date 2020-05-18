Two test positive in Kottayam

KOTTAYAM

18 May 2020 23:06 IST

One from Abu Dhabi and other from Maharashtra

Two more persons, who returned from Abu Dhabi and Maharashtra to Kottayam, tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, taking the number of patients in the district to four.

The first patient, a 29-year-old native of Athirampuzha, reached Kottayam from Abu Dhabi via Kochi on May 7 and had been serving institutional quarantine at Kothanallur.

The sample of the youth along with seven others who travelled by the same flight was sent for examination after one of their fellow passenger from Ernakulam tested positive for the disease.

While the youth tested positive, the other seven samples were negative. Based on the finding, the person was admitted to the Government Medical College Hospital in Kottayam on Monday evening

Isolation ward

The second patient, a 23-year-old from Madukka in Mundakayam, reached Kozhikode from Maharashtra on May 13 and was picked up by his father and a relative.

He was shifted to the isolation ward of the Kottayam General Hospital from home quarantine upon developing symptoms of the virus infection.

The family members of the youth who came into close contact with the youth are in home quarantine.

A Palakkad native who travelled along with the youth by the same bus too tested positive for the disease.

Test negative

Meanwhile, the samples of nine persons who landed from Kuwait on May 9 tested negative on Monday.